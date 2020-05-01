Covid-19: Grocery spend up by 30% as online shopping soars

Consumers are spending 30% more on groceries since the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions, it has emerged.

Unsurprisingly though, general spending has fallen with the emphasis on everybody staying at home.

AIB has found that its Dublin customers recorded the biggest drop in spending at 21% and Donegal the lowest at just 12%.

On Thursday, March 12 when the schools closed some people rushed out to buy necessities.

The bank found that spending was 17% higher than a normal weekday and 20% higher when compared to the previous Thursday.

On St Patrick's Day, there was a 47% drop in average spending – the lowest of any day since the crisis started.

Over 65s recorded the biggest drop in spending at 27%. Included are the over 70s who are cocooning as advised by the Government.

Spending by those under 25 recorded a drop of 21% while those between the ages of 35 and 44 recorded a drop of 13% the smallest decline of any age group.

After stores closed as a result of Covid-19, consumers started to shop online, particularly for clothes.

The biggest online spending increase on a single day was on Good Friday, April 10, when consumers spent more than twice as much (107%) as they would normally on clothing.

Cork (139%), Louth (137%) and Westmeath (135%) recorded the highest increase in online clothing spend on Good Friday, while spending by people in Dublin was 92% above normal.

The increase in clothing spend was largely driven by younger people under 25 years who spend more than three times as much than would be normal for that age group.

But older people went online to buy clothes too. Over 65s spend over a third (37%) more than usual buying clothes on Good Friday.

Consumers are now spending 30% more on groceries because of restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19.

Those in the 45 to 54 age bracket are spending 38% more than usual, which is more than any other age group.

Those aged between 25 and 34 are spending around 36% more on groceries, with the smallest increase recorded for the over 65s, with spending up just 3.4% on normal levels.

A consistent grocery spending pattern emerged across the country – it increased by 36% in Dublin and by 35% in Donegal.

The bank's chief digital and innovation officer, Fergal Coburn, said the data reflected the reality of the situation.

“It also provides valuable insight for Irish businesses who are trying to adapt to this exceptionally challenging situation,” he said.