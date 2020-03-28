Covid-19: Government provides list of essential workers

The Government has released a list of workers who are deemed essential during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These workers are identified as exempt from the lockdown with was ordered by the Government and came into effect at midnight.

All those who are not deemed essential is ordered to remain at home.

Seven key groups have been identified as exempt. Those groups are:

Healthcare and social care

Public and civil service

Utilities such as electricity, gas and water

Necessary goods, ie food and medicines

Financial services

Transport

Communications including journalists

Employers whose organisation is providing an essential service should identify those employees (including sub-contractors and so on) who are essential to the provision of the service and notify them.

They must also ensure that the latest public health guidance should be followed at all times.

If an employee has been notified by their employer that they are essential, they are permitted to travel to and from work.

When travelling to and from work, employees should at all times have work identification or a letter from their employer indicating that they are an essential employee as well as one other form of ID.

Those who are self-employed, a farmer or an agricultural worker or a member of the clergy should carry one form of ID at all times.

The list of essential workers are organised by industry below.

Agriculture and Fishing

farmers

farm labourers

farm relief service workers

others involved directly or indirectly in crop and animal production and related activities (including veterinary services), and workers involved in fishing Manufacturing

the manufacture of food and beverage products

the manufacture of prepared animal feeds

the manufacture of work-wear apparel or footwear

the manufacture of pulp, paper and paperboard and wood

the printing and reproduction of newspapers and other media services

the manufacturing of coke and refined petroleum products

the manufacturing of alumina; chemicals and chemical products

the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

the manufacture of products necessary for the supply chain of essential services; computer, electronic and optical products including semi-conductors; electrical equipment, machinery and other equipment (including agricultural and forestry machinery); medical devices; and medical and dental equipment and supplies Repair and installation of Machinery and Equipment

the supply, repair and installation of machinery and equipment and industrial machinery and equipment for essential services Electricity, Gas and Water

electric power generation, transmission and distribution

extraction and distribution of gas

water collection, treatment and supply

sewerage; waste collection, remediation activities and other waste management treatment and disposal activities Construction

essential health and related projects relevant to the COVID-19 crisis, and supplies necessary for such projects

repair/construction of critical road and utility infrastructure

delivery of emergency services to businesses and homes on an emergency call-out basis in areas such as electrical, plumbing, glazing and roofing Wholesale and Retail Trade

retail services in accordance with the separate “Updated Essential Retail Outlets” list

wholesale and distribution services necessary for the sale of food, beverages, fuel, medicines, medical products and devices and essential household products; takeaways and food delivery services Transport Storage and Communication

land transport (for example, bus, rail and taxi services)

road, rail, sea and air freight

sea and air passenger services; ports and airports

warehousing and support activities for transportation including cargo-handling; postal and courier activities; network control and critical maintenance (including roads); and safety related functions Accommodation and Food Services

hotels or similar providing essential accommodation (including homeless, direct provision and related services)

food and beverage service activities in accordance with the separate essential retail outlets list or for supply to a business engaged in an essential service Information and Communications

the publishing of newspapers, journals and periodicals as well as video, television programme production, sound recording, radio and television broadcasting; wired and satellite and telecommunications activities; internet and cloud providers; data centres and related services Financial and legal activities

banking and financial services (including banks, credit unions and post offices)

accountancy, legal and insurance services necessary to support essential services and vulnerable people Professional, Scientific and Technical activities

engineering, technical testing activities and analysis

scientific research and development activities

regulation, inspection and certification services necessary to support essential services Rental and Leasing Activities

rental and lease of cars

light motor vehicles and trucks necessary to support the provision of essential services Administrative and Support Services Where necessary to support other essential services:

employment placement and human resources associated with the recruitment and deployment of workers

security activities to assist in the delivery of essential services and the securing of premises closed to the public

cleaning of buildings and industrial cleaning activities; business support activities which are necessary to support essential services included on this list; payroll and payment services necessary for the operation of businesses; data processing, hosting and related activities Public Administration and Defence Public administration activities necessary to support essential services and provision of social protection benefits (including Civil Service and Local Government):

An Garda Siochana, Garda Staff and the Garda Reserve

public order, safety, fire service and ambulance activities

the Defence Forces

emergency call answering service to ensure administration of justice

Prison services and Child Detention services

cyber-security

regulatory processes and certification required to ensure supply chains, food, medicine and general process safety

operation of botanical gardens, parks, forests and nature reserves

funeral services

religious personnel

office-holders and public representatives Human health and social work activities

hospital services

paramedical and essential therapy activities

public health activities (including all those deployed to contract tracing and COVID-19 testing services)

laboratory services

drug treatment and addiction services

hospice services

pharmacy services

primary care, general and specialist medical practice activities provided by public and private providers

emergency dental practice activities

blood donation service

residential care activities (including nursing care, mental health and substance abuse, elderly and persons with disabilities, children’s residential services)

homecare home help and other community services

social work and social care activities (including disability services, mental health, child protection and welfare, domestic, sexual and gender based violence, homeless services including outreach)

ambulance/pre-hospital emergency care services

minor injury units

maternity services

health, social work, environmental, food safety regulatory activities READ MORE What you need to know about 'cocooning' Community/Voluntary Services

community and voluntary workers, working in a publicly commissioned service, not otherwise included on the list, deployed to assist in the delivery of essential services