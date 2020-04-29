Covid-19: Gardaí have used enforcement powers 76 times since they came into effect

Nearly nine in ten people are staying home rather than going out, despite a rise in bus users, according to new government research.

The poll, carried out by Amarach Research, found that 89% of people are not leaving home during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The findings of the poll were announced by Assistant Secretary at the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan at the daily health briefing at Government Buildings.

It found that 89% of people are staying home rather than leaving the house, 94% are washing their hands more often, 90% are socially distancing in queues and 78% are now coughing into their sleeves.

The poll of 1,100 people was carried out on Monday.

Ms Canavan revealed that the number of people using Dublin Bus this week has risen on the three-week average.

On Tuesday, 57,858 people used buses in the capital - a 3.5% rise on the average since April 8. On Monday, the figure was 57,700.

"It is important to note that strict social distancing provisions are in place on Dublin Bus," she said.

Ms Canavan said that over 50,400 businesses had signed up to the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, with some €652 million having been paid out to almost 400,000 employees thus far.

Today, Revenue has generated a further €52.2 million in payments, which will land in company accounts tomorrow.

Ms Canavan said that gardaí had used enforcement powers under Covid-19 legislation 76 times since April 8.

All of these matters go to the Director of Public Prosecutions, she added.

"It's important to acknowledge that the majority of people are complying with the regulations."

