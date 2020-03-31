Covid-19: Funeral services being limited to no more than 10 people

- with reporting Juno McEnroe
Funeral services are being limited to no more than 10 people.
The Government wants to ensure mourners can bury their loved ones with respect, while ensuring they are protected from Covid-19.
Department of Taoiseach assistant secretary-general Elizabeth Canavan explained that funerals should be limited to 10 people, and social distancing should still be observed.
Ms Canavan said at a press conference this morning:
“I can confirm that immediate family members can still attend funeral services burials and cremations, provided the social distancing rules are respected.
“This relates to all funerals, including those arising out of covert 19 deaths.
“While we know this is difficult in general numbers attending should not exceed 10 persons in places of worship, and at the graveside.
“But this may be restricted further in smaller and closed spaces. Individual churches may also put in place restrictions which respond to specific local circumstances.”
The measures apply to all deaths, not just those as a result of the coronavirus.
The HSE is developing further guidance around funerals, which is due to be published shortly.
The Government says to ensure the dignity of Irish funerals can be protected, it will continue to review the practices as necessary.