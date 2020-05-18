Covid-19: Four deaths, 88 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Four more people who contracted Covid-19 have died, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has announced.
The total number of deaths related to the virus in Ireland now stands at 1,547.
"We had something in the region about two weeks ago of 250-300 cases in a day," said Dr Holohan.
"And in relation to those four deaths today, I can tell you, there’s always a chance there can be a delay in reporting in relation to events that happen over a weekend.
"Only two of those deaths occurred over the weekend, in fact, the other two were in relation to deaths that occurred in the month of April.
"On the first day of Ireland moving into Phase One of reopening we have experienced the lowest number of deaths since March 27.
"We have suppressed the virus and limited its impact on public health. We need to sustain this in the weeks and phases ahead," he added.
It was also announced that there are 88 more confirmed cases of the virus in the country, bringing the total to 24,200 cases.
The new cases were announced as Ireland completed its first day of the phase 1 exit from the Covid-19 lockdown.
Some retail outlets reopened, outdoor work resumed and sports like golf and tennis could be played again.
People are now able to meet in groups of four in outdoor locations as long as social distancing is observed.
However, some aspects of Ireland's exit plans have already come under scrutiny.
Construction sites reopened today, with 150,000 workers returning to building under guidelines for physical distancing and hygiene.
Business Minister Heather Humphreys has said that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will have the power to close businesses that do not adhere to the guidelines.
It has emerged though that there are just 67 active HSA inspectors in country.
Minister Humphreys has not outlined as yet the exact number of new inspectors that will be hired or which departments and agencies supplemental inspectors will be seconded from.
Unions have called on the Minister for Business to expressly assign powers to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) to immediately shut work sites who do not comply with Covid-19 safety measures.
In a statement, Patricia King, the General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) said: "Given the very serious nature of this virus and the possible severe consequences for those who contract it, it is crucial that the implementation and enforcement powers are actively utilised."