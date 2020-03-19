Covid-19: First-time father backs neonatal unit 'dad-ban' saying 'babies and nurses come first'

A first-time father whose newborn is being cared for in one of the country's busiest neonatal intensive care units has backed a 'dad-ban' imposed during the Covid-19 crisis.

Trevor Carey, 37, from Aghabullogue, in Co. Cork, whose partner, Nicola, gave birth to their first child, Oscar, at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) on February 27, six weeks prematurely, said while the visitor restrictions are tough, they are essential.

"Babies' and nurses' health comes first," he said.

Oscar has been cared for by the staff of the CUMH neonatal ICU for the last three weeks.

Strict visitor restrictions have been in place at the hospital for well over a week. But the measures were tightened in recent days as the coronavirus outbreak escalates.

No fathers are allowed to visit the neonatal ICU as part of enhanced infection control measures.

Trevor said: "The nurses in neonatal and in CUMH are on a different level in terms of care that they give.

The nurses are unbelievable. It’s crucial that they’re in a safe environment to work and to look after the babies.

He thanked them for all they have done for him and his family and said: “I’ll see my boy again when he is fit healthy and ready to come home."

Dr Brendan Murphy, the lead consultant neonatologist in the Ireland South Women and Infants directorate at CUMH said he understands that it's an incredibly anxious time for everyone as they care for babies in the neonatal unit against the backdrop of the evolving Covid-19 outbreak.

“Please be assured that in all of our measures being considered and implemented, we place the health and well-being of your baby and all our vulnerable newborn baby population at the centre of all we do," he said.

Visiting restrictions to the neonatal unit have now been limited to mothers of inpatient babies in the neonatal unit only.

CUMH has asked mothers with a cough, shortness of breath and fever, or those who have a household contact with Covid-19 in self-isolation at home, not visit but to get updates on their baby's condition by phone.

And CUMH has also asked that mothers of babies in the neonatal unit, and who have been discharged from hospital themselves, not to stay in the nearby Brú Columbanus family accommodation hub, and to instead travel to and from their home to visit their baby.

“We appreciate that these are difficult times for you," Dr Murphy said.

“We will endeavour to keep you and all our parents as up-to-date as possible on their babies condition at all times."