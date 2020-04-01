Covid-19 fatality rate among sufferers here is now 2.2%

The fatality rate of Covid-19 is now 2.2%, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The HPSC has issued updated information on the virus outbreak.

At the time of issuing the report, there were 3,235 cases confirmed, some 124 of which resulted in ICU admission. This included one child aged in the 5-14 bracket, as well as six people aged 25-34 and 8 aged 35-44.

There were 71 deaths, equating to a 2.2% fatality rate.

A week ago, the death rate was 0.6%.

The report also includes a geographical breakdown for the cases. This data is accurate as of midnight on Sunday, March 29.

It stated that 703 people have been hospitalised as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and the median age of people diagnosed with the virus is 47.

There have been 563 people over 65 diagnosed with the virus, as well as 398 in the 55-64 age bracket, 504 aged between 45 and 54, and 403 aged 35-44.

In addition, there has been 178 aged 15-24, 30 aged 5-14, 11 aged 1-4 and six aged less than one year.

The geographical breakdown of the number of cases varies widely, too.

In Dublin, where 1,487 cases have been recorded - some 55.5% of the total number as of Sunday - there are 110.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Co Westmeath has the second highest incidence of cases at 86.7 per 100,000 people.

In Cork, this is 43.8 per 100,000. Cork has seen 238 cases recorded, 8.9% of the total. No other county is higher than 2.5% of the total.

It drops as low as 10 cases per 100,000 population in Wexford and 7 per 100,000 in Carlow.

Some 118 clusters were notified before midnight on Sunday, accounting for some 494 cases.

This included 26 clusters associated with private households, 24 with nursing homes and 21 with hospitals. Workplaces accounted for five clusters and pubs for two.

More than two related cases amounts to a cluster.

Community transmission accounts for 22.3% of cases, some 598, with possible community transmission responsible for a further 55, or 2.1%.

As of midnight on Sunday, there were 294 cases associated with foreign travel, just 11% of the total cases at the time. This included 78 people who had travelled from the United Kingdom, 61 from Italy, 51 from Austria, 30 from Spain, 23 from France and 12 from the United States.

As of Tuesday night, there were 71 deaths recorded in Ireland.

The HPSC does not provide a county-by-county breakdown of where these occurred, but the daily health briefings include regional details.

Some three-quarters - 54 of the 71 - were in the east. A further seven were in the north-west, six in the south and the remaining four in the west.