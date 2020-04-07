Covid-19: Elderly and vulnerable call helplines over 8,000 times in eight days

More than 8,000 calls have been made to helplines by the elderly and vulnerable in Ireland in the past week.
The Community Call forum which was launched by the Government last Monday received over 5,000 calls up to Sunday.
People also had more than 3,000 interactions with Alone in the first four days of the project.
It was revealed today that in its first five days, they received an estimated 5,051 calls, made about 2,198 follow-up calls, provided 1,871 collection and delivery services and 686 social isolation services, and 218 meal services.
The Covid-19 Community Call Forum works with State agencies, and community and voluntary groups to provide services to any vulnerable person who needs them.
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said: “Right now, there is a tremendous amount of community spirit throughout the country.
“People were volunteering their help to others from the very beginning.”
- ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024