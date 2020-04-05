News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Covid-19: Defence forces returning from Syria and Golan heights to self-isolate

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 05, 2020 - 08:22 AM

122 Irish troops arrived back from serving in Syria and the Golan Heights last night.

They had spent six months in Syria on peace-keeping missions.

The majority of the soldiers are based at Custume Barracks in Athlone.

The Defence Forces say all 122 will spend the next two weeks in isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ireland's defence forces have been involved in the State's operation to maintain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Members of the country’s Reserve Defence Forces (RDF) are being prepared for mobilisation in the event that they are needed in the fight against Covid-19.

However, years of neglect by successive governments means that, while eager to help, their strength is not what it once was.

