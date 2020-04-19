News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19 deaths rise above 600 as cases surpass 15,200

Covid-19 deaths rise above 600 as cases surpass 15,200
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 19, 2020 - 05:40 PM

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced 39 more Covid-19 deaths in Ireland, bringing the number of people who have contracted the virus to die to 610.

That is a slight dip on yesterday's death toll of 41.

It was also announced that 29 people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

Of the deaths just announced, there were 37 in the east of the country and two in the west.

There were 20 males and 19 females who died and the median age of the most recently reported deaths is 84, according to the HPSC.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland has reached 15,251 as another 493 new cases of the virus have been found in the Republic today by Irish and German labs.

Earlier today, there was one new death announced in the North, bringing the total there to 194.

804 people diagnosed with Covid-19 are now known to have died on the island of Ireland.

READ MORE

CEO claims PPE has been diverted away from care homes to hospitals

Of the 610 Covid-19 deaths in the country so far, 337 were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to intensive care, while the age range is 23 to 105 years.

With regard to the 14,602 cases confirmed as of midnight on Friday, 17 April, 2,223 cases, or 15%, have been hospitalised with 303 of those admitted to ICU.

They also found that 3,788 cases are associated with healthcare workers, while Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,379, 51% of all cases, followed by Cork with 1,028 cases or 7%.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years, while community transmission accounts for 63% of cases, close contact accounts for 32% and travel abroad accounts for 5%.

READ MORE

One million items of PPE delivered to nursing homes

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Covid-19: Film-maker Mary Moynihan on being struck down by the virusCovid-19: Film-maker Mary Moynihan on being struck down by the virus

Annie Lennox joins For The Love Of Scotland line-upAnnie Lennox joins For The Love Of Scotland line-up

Brian Keegan: Further improvements to Covid-19 wage-subsidy arrangements are likely

CEO claims PPE has been diverted away from care homes to hospitalsCEO claims PPE has been diverted away from care homes to hospitals


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus