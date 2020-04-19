Covid-19 deaths rise above 600 as cases surpass 15,200

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has announced 39 more Covid-19 deaths in Ireland, bringing the number of people who have contracted the virus to die to 610.

That is a slight dip on yesterday's death toll of 41.

It was also announced that 29 people were reported as having underlying health conditions.

Of the deaths just announced, there were 37 in the east of the country and two in the west.

There were 20 males and 19 females who died and the median age of the most recently reported deaths is 84, according to the HPSC.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland has reached 15,251 as another 493 new cases of the virus have been found in the Republic today by Irish and German labs.

Earlier today, there was one new death announced in the North, bringing the total there to 194.

804 people diagnosed with Covid-19 are now known to have died on the island of Ireland.

READ MORE CEO claims PPE has been diverted away from care homes to hospitals

Of the 610 Covid-19 deaths in the country so far, 337 were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to intensive care, while the age range is 23 to 105 years.

With regard to the 14,602 cases confirmed as of midnight on Friday, 17 April, 2,223 cases, or 15%, have been hospitalised with 303 of those admitted to ICU.

They also found that 3,788 cases are associated with healthcare workers, while Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,379, 51% of all cases, followed by Cork with 1,028 cases or 7%.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years, while community transmission accounts for 63% of cases, close contact accounts for 32% and travel abroad accounts for 5%.

READ MORE One million items of PPE delivered to nursing homes