Covid-19 deaths increase by 37 as cases rise above 18,000

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 06:16 PM

Ireland has had another 37 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

It now brings the death toll to 831.

However, the Department of Health has added a further 185 deaths which they consider to "probably" have been caused by the virus over the past few weeks. They now say the overall total is 1,014.

Half occurred in a hospital, and most were associated with an underlying health condition, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

The latest numbers from the National Public Health Emergency Team reveal that another 577 cases have also been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 18,184.

A total of 2,500 cases have been in nursing homes.

They also said that 2,486 people have been hospitalised with the virus.

Dr Holohan, said: "We cant take our foot off the gas." It comes amid warnings that sections of the public are becoming complacent.

He said there is a still a "lot of progress to make" in fighting the virus ahead of a review of restrictions on May 5.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Northern Ireland today rose by 15, according to the daily update from the North's Public Health Agency (PHA). This brings the PHA’s total for the North to 278, with 3,122 cases.

Leo Varadkar: Next 11 days 'crucial' in Covid-19 battle

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

