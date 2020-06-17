Covid-19 deaths go up by three with eight more cases; Indicators 'moving in right direction'

The National Public Health Emergency Team has announced another three coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.

It brings the death toll in the country to 1,710.

The figure comes after the Health Protection Surveillance Centre checked the numbers and denotified two deaths.

There have been eight additional confirmed cases in Ireland bringing the total number of cases to 25,341.

The figure comes after the Health Protection Surveillance Centre checked the numbers and denotified one case.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow to continue its review of Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to Covid-19.

READ MORE Covid-19 reproductive rate remains below one as numbers in ICU fall

"NPHETs advice in relation to rephasing of the Roadmap to Reopening Society and Business will be reviewed, in the context of ongoing suppression of the disease in the community and overall compliance with public health measures.”

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 15 June (25,333 cases), reveals: 57% are female and 43% are male · the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,278 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,144 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,235 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,435 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 60%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Our recovery rate is at 92%. This and other indicators such as the reproductive number, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are stable or moving in the right direction.

"This is good news that has been achieved through the collective efforts of every person who has followed public health advice.”