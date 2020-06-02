News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Covid-19 death toll sparks calls to expand Fair Deal to provide elder care in the home

Covid-19 death toll sparks calls to expand Fair Deal to provide elder care in the home
More than 900 nursing home residents have died due to Covid-19 in Ireland. File image
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 07:52 AM

The large numbers of Covid-19 deaths in nursing home settings has reignited calls for a shift of focus from the Fair Deal nursing home funding scheme to one that funds home care for the elderly.

More than 900 nursing home residents have died due to Covid-19 in Ireland, more than half of all deaths attributed to the disease here.

Under the current Fair Deal scheme, 7.5% of the value of a person's home is charged for three years to pay for the nursing home care. This can be deferred until after a person's death.

The Fair Deal scheme is not available for home care.

Age Action Ireland has described the nursing home system in Ireland as "incentivising institutionalised living".

Paddy Connolly from Age Action Ireland says people do not do well in large institutions.

"Instead of investing in a statutory homecare scheme where people would have a right to get a service at home - which people have been calling for for two decades now - we've incentivised the use of institutions," he said.

READ MORE

One person dies of Covid-19 while 77 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Family and friends concerned for man, 42, missing in DublinFamily and friends concerned for man, 42, missing in Dublin

Stormont executive fails to agree position on Brexit extensionStormont executive fails to agree position on Brexit extension

Shielding advice in Northern Ireland to change next week if transmission rate under controlShielding advice in Northern Ireland to change next week if transmission rate under control

Coronavirus cases reach 25,000 as Siptu calls for health worker infection numbersCoronavirus cases reach 25,000 as Siptu calls for health worker infection numbers


Lifestyle

Every parent eventually reaches that weird milestone where their children discover that their mother or father had a life before kids. For Cork musician John “Haggis” Hegarty it came this April, when his 17-year-old son walked in clutching a copy of the Irish Examiner.Emperor of Ice Cream: Cork band reunite for another scoop

Louis Theroux, best known for his TV documentaries, is, like the rest of us, being forced to improvise and so has started a podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux.Podcast Corner: Louis Theroux and Ross Kemp zoom into action

Gavin James is preparing for what is probably the strangest challenge of his live-gigging career to date: performing to a sea of cars at his upcoming Live at the Drive In gigs.Gavin James: All revved up for drive-in gigs

The Government last week reminded anyone receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), put in place as an emergency response to layoffs made in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, that they could be liable for a tax bill at the end of the year.Making Cents: Working out if you will face a tax bill because of Covid-19 supports

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »