Covid-19 death toll rises by eight, cases up by 10

The National Public Health Emergency Team has announced another eight coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.

It brings the death toll in the Republic to 1,658.

There have been 10 additional confirmed cases in Ireland bringing the total number of cases to 25,066.

“Over the past week there have been approximately 500 new cases of Covid-19 notified, 54% of which are aged between 24-55 years old," said Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

"Incidences of these cases are spread across 21 counties in Ireland. While we are doing well, the potential for spread remains present across all regions of the country. NPHET will meet on Thursday and submit further recommendations to Government for consideration.”

As of midnight yesterday, 348,416 tests have been carried out in Ireland, with 22,621 of those tests being carried out in the past week. Of these 389 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1.7%.

"47% of people are taking longer than 4 days from onset of symptoms to being swabbed," said Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

"We are strongly encouraging all members of the public to know the symptoms of Covid-19 and seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear."

Today, Stormont’s Department of Health said two more people had died from Covid-19, bringing the total toll to 526.

It means the total death toll from Covid-19 on the island of Ireland stands at 2,184.