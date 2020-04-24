Covid-19 death toll above 1,000 as Tony Holohan criticises Donald Trump's 'dangerous' advice

- Additional reporting by Juno McEnroe, Political Correspondent

Ireland has had another 37 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

It now brings the death toll to 831.

However, the Department of Health has added a further 185 probable deaths from the virus over the past few weeks.

They explained that a probable death is a death where a laboratory test has not been done but where a doctor believes a death is associated with Covid-19.

That brings the overall total to 1,016, but they said that validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has resulted in the denotification of two deaths. This means the revised overall laboratory-confirmed death toll is 1,014.

NPHET agreed to identify 'probable' virus related deaths, which will now be announced every day. This is in line with advice to EU member states.

Half occurred in a hospital, and most were associated with an underlying health condition, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

The latest numbers from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reveal that another 577 cases have also been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 18,184.

A total of 2,500 cases have been in nursing homes.

They also said that 2,486 people have been hospitalised with the virus.

Up to last Saturday evening, 24 healthcare workers had been admitted to hospital intensive care units with Covid-19 – and five have died.

Dr Holohan, said: "We cant take our foot off the gas." It comes amid warnings that sections of the public are becoming complacent.

He said there is a still a "lot of progress to make" in fighting the virus ahead of a review of restrictions on May 5.

Dr Holohan also criticised US president Donald Trump's advice that the injection of disinfectant be considered to treat the virus.

Dept of Health also confirms that five healthcare workers have died from #COVID19 #iestaff CMO Tony Holohan also says Donald Trump’s suggestion to inject disinfectant is “not good medical advice” and is “dangerous” see @irishexaminer for more pic.twitter.com/yEKxtGZH5r — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) April 24, 2020

He said this was "really unsafe and dangerous" and the suggestion from Mr Trump was "not good medical advice".

“It is a very unsafe thing to do.

There is no evidence whatsoever to support such a claim.

The president was discussing a US study which showed bleach could kill the virus in saliva or respiratory fluids within five minutes.

Mr Trump talked about the possibility of using a powerful light on or even inside the body as a potential treatment.

He added: “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute.

“And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”

Dr Holohan noted the president was not a doctor.

“This is not something that can be recommended,” he said.

“It is really unsafe and dangerous, you should not do something like this.”

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Northern Ireland today rose by 15, according to the daily update from the North's Public Health Agency (PHA). This brings the PHA’s total for the North to 278, with 3,122 cases.

As of midnight on Wednesday, April 22, when there were 17,420 cases: 57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,486 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 338 cases have been admitted to ICU

4,713 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 8,729 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,096 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 49%, close contact accounts for 47%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

The NPHET has recommended adopting the ECDC case definition on testing for Covid-19 early next week.

It means that if a person has any one of the Covid-19 symptoms, for example fever, recent onset of cough or shortness of breath, they can request a test from their GP but priority will be given to vulnerable people.

Dr Holohan said: “Every indicator to date suggests that the growth of this disease has either stabilised or suppressed.

"This is a testament to the efforts made by every individual across Ireland over recent weeks. There is no doubt that your efforts have saved many lives.

“It shows that when public health advice is followed, we can suppress this virus in the long term. Keep going.”