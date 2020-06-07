Covid-19 claims another victim as cases increase by 25

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has announced that one more person with Covid-19 has died.

It means there have now been a total 1,679 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Saturday another 25 cases of coronavirus were confirmed bringing the total confirmed cases to 25,201 here.

The HPSC has denotified seven confirmed cases after validation of their data, and this brings the figure down to 25,201.

They also revealed that as of midnight on Friday, June 5, when there were 25,176 confirmed cases, 3,321 of those cases, or 13%, had been hospitalised and 409 of those had been admitted to intensive care.

They also found that healthcare workers account for 8,057 cases while community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59% and travel abroad accounts for 2%.

Dublin still has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%).