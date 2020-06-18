News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Covid-19 claims another four lives as cases go up by 16

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 05:51 PM

There have been another four deaths from Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths here to 1,714.

An additional 16 confirmed cases have been reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,355.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team met today and noted that approximately half of those diagnosed with Covid-19 in the community take more than two days from the onset of symptoms to make contact with their GP.

“The most important actions anyone can take from the moment they experience symptoms associated with Covid-19 is to self-isolate immediately, restrict the movement of household contacts and make phone contact with their GP.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This evening, a new Covid-19 dashboard will be launched which will provide up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community, including the number of daily cases, deaths, number of people in hospital and ICU and a daily update on testing figures.

In addition, the dashboard also allows people to monitor the number of cases of Covid-19 in their local area.

"The management of Covid-19 is an individual task, where we all must remain aware of the disease in our community, follow public health advice and adopt protective behaviours.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “The reproductive number is now estimated to be close to 0.7.

"It is heartening to see that none of the data suggests that there is a significant increase of transmission of Covid-19 in the community since the commencement of Phase 2.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “Covid-19 symptoms are common symptoms and therefore some people may not be inclined to immediately seek medical attention for a cough, shortness of breath, change in sense of smell or fever to their GP.

"In the context of this pandemic, we are asking you to do so, to help us limit the spread of Covid-19.”

    Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of midnight on Tuesday, June 16, when there were 25,399 cases, reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male

  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

  • 3,282 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

  • Of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU

  • 8,147 cases are associated with healthcare workers

  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,239 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,436 cases (6%)

  • Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37%, close contact accounts for 61%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

