Covid-19 claims another 44 patients as efforts intensify in nursing homes

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has announced that there have been another 44 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 730 Covid-19 deaths in the country.

Of the most recent deaths, 18 are men and 26 women while the median age is 87 and 33 had underlying conditions.

Today's figures also show that there are 287 clusters in long-term residential settings, with 176 clusters in nursing homes.

Sadly, 502 people have died in residential settings and 427 people have died in nursing homes.

Dr Holohan said: "We've seen coronavirus impact nursing homes, the spread in nursing homes is different from the rest of population, so we have intensified our efforts in those settings, and we are intensifying testing in nursing homes."

The HSE's chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, said: "We've delivered over a million items of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to nursing homes, but nursing homes present extremely challenging settings.

"The model of care is not fit to battle a pandemic due to the close care style, so isolating is extremely challenging and introduces other problems very quickly."

"Every death is a tragedy, but the care of older people does not lend itself well to pandemic management."

READ MORE Covid-19: HIQA issues new guidelines for nursing homes

At least 946 people on the island of Ireland are now known to have died of the coronavirus, 730 in the Republic and 216 in the North.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 388 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of 1pm today.

There are now 16,040 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.

They also said that 111,584 tests have been carried out and completed as of midnight on Monday.

Over the past week, 20,822 tests were carried out with 4,025 positive. A positivity rate of 19%.

It has also been revealed that 55% of patients have fully recovered from the virus - 8,377 in the community out of 15,186 cases discussed at NPHET earlier today. Along with those discharged from hospital, 856, the total recovered is 9,233.

READ MORE Gatherings of at least 5,000 people remain banned until end of August

Dr Tony Holohan said: "We don't want complacency, there is further progress to make and we need the reproductive number as low as possible.

"We're not at the point where that is the case and foot off the gas will impact the spread. It should not be a foregone conclusion restrictions will be lifted in May.

"It was an appropriate decision to ban mass gatherings of over 5,000.

"Everything, including sporting events, weddings etc. are subject to review as we approach May 5, but advance notice was needed for larger events, festivals and concerts."

As of midnight on Sunday: 15% admitted to hospital.

315 admitted to ICU.

491 clusters.

27% of cases are healthcare workers (4,180 total cases)

READ MORE Covid-19: HIQA issues new guidelines for nursing homes