Covid-19 claims another 41 patients as labs carry out 90,000 tests

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has announced that there have been another 41 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 406 Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 548 new cases confirmed today, along with 284 back from a German lab.

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now 11,479 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Today’s deaths were 16 females and 25 males, 36 in the east, one in the south and four in the west of the country.

Thirty-one of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions and the median age of the deceased is 85.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

There are 238 clusters across residential homes with 187 deaths in nursing homes, up from 167 yesterday.

All deaths in residential homes now total 222. There are also 160 people in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Dr Holohan said that 77 people have been discharged from ICU so far and around 18% of cases result in hospitalisation with the remaining 82% assumed recovered. He said this is consistent with the pattern of recovery in developed countries.

He said: "The risk for healthcare workers is greater, and 50% of the positive healthcare worker results arise from community transmission, rather than professional settings."

The National Public Health Emergency Team also revealed that as of midnight on Monday, April 13, 90,646 tests had been carried out. Irish laboratories had carried out 62,952 of them while 27,694 were processed in a laboratory in Germany.

They said that Irish laboratories completed 20,468 tests in the past week and of these 4,233 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 21%.

The Chair of NPHET’s Expert Advisory Group, Dr Cillian De Gascun, said: “Having come through a challenging few weeks, we have significantly strengthened testing capacity.

"We will continue to do so over the coming week, to put us in a very strong position to identify and suppress the virus.”

As of midnight, Sunday, April 12, there were 10,385 cases which revealed: 54% are female and 45% are male, with 408 clusters involving 1,999 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,903 cases (18%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 275 cases have been admitted to ICU

2,707 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 5,438 (52% of all cases) followed by Cork with 780 cases (8%)

Dr Holohan said: “We remain concerned about the prevalence of Covid-19 in nursing homes and residential care settings.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team is monitoring developments in these facilities and continues to advance supports and actions where needed.

From the beginning, we have been aware that vulnerable groups, including the elderly, are at greater risk from this virus. These groups will continue to be our priority.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE, said: “We are not seeing a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in our hospitals or our ICU’s over the last number of days, and that is down to the efforts of every individual who has followed advice to stay apart and slow the spread of the virus.

"To everyone playing their part, the health service is grateful.”

