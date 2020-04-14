Covid-19 claims another 41 patients as labs carry out 90,000 tests

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has announced that there have been another 41 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.
There have now been 406 Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 548 new cases confirmed today, along with 284 back from a German lab.
With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now 11,479 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.
Today’s deaths were 16 females and 25 males, 36 in the east, one in the south and four in the west of the country.
Thirty-one of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions and the median age of the deceased is 85.
There are 238 clusters across residential homes with 187 deaths in nursing homes, up from 167 yesterday.
All deaths in residential homes now total 222. There are also 160 people in Intensive Care Units (ICU).
Dr Holohan said that 77 people have been discharged from ICU so far and around 18% of cases result in hospitalisation with the remaining 82% assumed recovered. He said this is consistent with the pattern of recovery in developed countries.
He said: "The risk for healthcare workers is greater, and 50% of the positive healthcare worker results arise from community transmission, rather than professional settings."
The National Public Health Emergency Team also revealed that as of midnight on Monday, April 13, 90,646 tests had been carried out. Irish laboratories had carried out 62,952 of them while 27,694 were processed in a laboratory in Germany.
They said that Irish laboratories completed 20,468 tests in the past week and of these 4,233 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 21%.
The Chair of NPHET’s Expert Advisory Group, Dr Cillian De Gascun, said: “Having come through a challenging few weeks, we have significantly strengthened testing capacity.
"We will continue to do so over the coming week, to put us in a very strong position to identify and suppress the virus.”
Dr Holohan said: “We remain concerned about the prevalence of Covid-19 in nursing homes and residential care settings.
“The National Public Health Emergency Team is monitoring developments in these facilities and continues to advance supports and actions where needed.
Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE, said: “We are not seeing a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in our hospitals or our ICU’s over the last number of days, and that is down to the efforts of every individual who has followed advice to stay apart and slow the spread of the virus.
"To everyone playing their part, the health service is grateful.”