Covid-19 claims another 11 patients in the North

A further 11 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the North.

It takes the total number of deaths recorded so far by the Department of Health there to 376.

It comes as UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he could see the case that could be made for Northern Ireland moving at a different pace than the rest of the UK, given the virus has not impacted there as severely.

Mr Hancock said the relationship with the Republic of Ireland was “important”, though he highlighted that the shape of the virus curve – its decrease and fall – had broadly been the same across the UK.

Health Minister Simon Harris was asked about the position in Northern Ireland as the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar unveiled the Republic of Ireland's five-phase strategy to gradually relax Covid-19 restrictions.

“From an epidemiological point of view, it makes sense for the island of Ireland to be as closely aligned as possible as we can in relation to this,” he said.

“My understanding, and it’s not to speak for the north, they’ll be drawing up their own plans and we’ll be continuing at CMO (chief medical officer) level to keep in very close contact with them.

“I would certainly like to see as close an alignment as possible. And let me be very clear on this – not for any political reasons in relation to northern politics but purely from a public health point of view.

“This virus doesn’t differentiate between jurisdictions nor does it care about political tradition. What it does do is spread and spread in a very virulent way and make an awful lot of people sick and take an awful lot of lives, so the closer we can co-operate the better.”