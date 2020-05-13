Covid-19 claims another 10 people as HSE reveals 84% of patients have recovered

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland has risen to 1,497 after a further 10 deaths were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre revealed that validation of data has resulted in the denotification of one death. The figure of 1,497 deaths reflects this.

There have also been 159 new confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total in the country since the outbreak began to 23,401.

Earlier, another two Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland today, the North's Department of Health said.

It brings total coronavirus-related fatalities in the North to 449 and the total number of coronavirus deaths on the island of Ireland to 1,946.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said there are 432 clusters in residential care facilities, 245 of which are in nursing homes.

He also said 318 residents of nursing homes were admitted to hospital.

Dr Holohan said: “I would urge everyone to become familiar with the behaviours that we all need to maintain, including respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and handwashing.

"As we begin to think about easing restrictions these behaviours will become even more important.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “84% of people who have been diagnosed to date with Covid-19 have recovered.

“We have been provided with additional data today regarding cases with underlying health conditions.

"Of 15,450 cases, where information is available, 53% had at least one underlying condition.

The most common underlying conditions reported are chronic heart disease (15%), chronic respiratory disease (11%) and diabetes (6%).

They also released data relevant up to midnight on Monday, May 11, when there were 23,144 cases.