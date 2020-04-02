Covid-19 claims 13 more lives; Too early to speculate on lifting restrictions - medical chief

Update: It is too early to say if Ireland’s restrictions on movement will end on Easter Sunday, the country’s Chief Medical Officer said.

Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as it was announced a further 13 people had died from Coronavirus in Ireland. The total deaths in Ireland now stands at 98, with last night’s announcement of 402 additional cases bringing the country’s total to 3,849.

Dr Holohan echoed sentiments echoed earlier by Tánaiste Simon Coveney that the ban on non-essential travel, the restrictions on gatherings and the closure of non-essential retail outlets, pubs and restaurants could remain in place until the end of this month.

“It’s difficult for us to say with certainty, but we won’t be surprised if we find ourselves getting closer to April 12 that we have to ask the public to work with us again to ensure that we continue to see the benefit of the measures that we have in place.

“We’ll know fully towards the end of next week what the position is. We’ll be able to make a better assessment of where we stand – do we need further improvement or have we, in fact, turned the corner?”

Dr Holohan said that improvements had been made, specifically in the reproductive number of confirmed cases – that is the number of people those who had been diagnosed with the virus had been in close contact with. This had come down from over 20 to just three.

Dr Holohan said that it was impossible to ignore the affect that the measures were having on the country, but said that public health was the overriding priority.

“We’re very conscious of the scale of impact that this is having on society. Whether it’s people in the educational system, the workplace, or society generally – the ask is significant so it weighs heavily on us. We don’t come to government to ask for measures, as we have three times, without giving significant consideration.

“This is unprecedented territory in society.”

He said that lifting of any restrictions would be done so only if a robust tracing and response capacity was available.

Dr Holohan said that Ireland is not yet on course to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of healthcare capacity being overwhelmed.

“If we keep growing at the rate at which we’re growing, we will not avoid that scenario, so we need to keep improving. There are two ways to do that, one is continue to suppress and drive down the infection rates – that’s the most important strategy. It’s clear that by flattening the wave, we have saved many, many lives already.

“Secondly, we have to have capacity if we need it. But we don’t want to be admitting people to ICU.”

Nursing home

Asked about the Leinster nursing home, raised in the Dáil yesterday, where 70 staff and residents have tested positive for the illness, Dr Holohan said that all clusters were worrying.

“A cluster is a group of linked cases and the average is around four or five. But we’re concerned about any cluster which breaks out (somewhere like a nursing home) because even if the cluster is small, it is happening in the context where staff and patients have not picked up the illness.

“That carries the risk of spread to vulnerable residents and to staff who can then spread the virus into their communities and their families.”

Earlier: Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has announced that there have been another 13 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 98 Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

Today’s deaths were four females and nine males, nine in the east, one in the south and three in the west of the country.

Ten of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions and the median age of the deceased is 82.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 402 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of 1pm today.

There are now 3,849 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Dr Holohan said: “We have a more detailed ICU report available this evening.

"Of 148 cases admitted to ICU, 25 of those cases have been discharged, sadly there have been 14 deaths from ICU and 109 remain in ICU. The median age of ICU admission is 62."

However, he said that figures on recovered patients are not available just yet but he did admit that the length of stay for Covid-19 patients in intensive care units is likely to be lengthy, so it may be some time before the full picture is seen.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 31st March 2020 (3,282 cases), reveals: 48% are male and 50% are female, with 160 clusters involving 659 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

932 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 134 cases have been admitted to ICU

841 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,838 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 272 cases (8%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 17%

Dr Holohan also said: “I would also like to highlight a worrying scene I witnessed during my visit to hospital on Tuesday evening; empty waiting rooms and empty beds.

"While protecting yourself from Covid-19 is a priority, no one should ignore signs that they may need medical attention for other ailments such as lumps, chest pain or other concerns.

"Please do not ignore any symptom outside of Covid-19. The hospitals are there for all ailments, not just Covid-19.”

Dr Holohan added that he is in good health after his short illness which was not related to coronavirus.

He said: "It's just part of the ageing process."