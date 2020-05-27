News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Covid-19: Chief medical officer stands over two-metre rule

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 04:13 PM

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan has "stood firm" on the two-metre social distancing rule with Cabinet ministers today.

During a wide-ranging discussion with ministers, it is believed the guidance on the two-metre rule currently opposed by businesses was raised only briefly.

Government sources say one minister raised the matter with Mr Holohan.

The discussion comes amid public debate about the distance as opposed to the World Health Organisation guidelines which suggest one-metre is sufficient space between people as a way of protecting against Covid-19 infection.

Sources have not ruled out the issue being discussed at a later stage.

But ministers today, amid falling virus cases, have cautioned against the country going backwards with any relaxation of hygiene advice.

Mr Holohan in recent days also said the two-metre rule was the correct one in line with the latest medical information.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested to the Dáil that the Covid Committee could examine the issue of social distancing, but that clinical guidelines would remain in place at the moment.

