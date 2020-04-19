Covid-19 cases slow down significantly but focus shifts to nursing homes

Ireland’s death toll from Covid-19 has risen past 600 after a further 39 people lost their lives to the disease.

The latest daily statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that 610 people have now died from the novel coronavirus, with 493 new cases of the illness confirmed, a steep change on the previous day’s figure of 778.

Those new cases are split between 445 from Irish laboratories, and 48 from facilities in Germany, meaning there are now 15,251 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

NPHET said that the overall death toll is split male and female by 57% to 43%, with the median age of those who have died now 83. Some 337 of those cases had been hospitalised, with just 46 admitted to intensive care.

As of midnight on Friday, April 17, there were 14,602 cases confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, with just over 25% of them, 3,788, being healthcare workers. Community transmission now accounts for 63% of infections in the country overall.

The significant drop in confirmed cases may be early signs that the levels of infection are starting to dissipate, particularly after the announcement that Ireland’s reproductive figure for Covid-19 had dropped to below 1.

Public health authorities had previously made clear that any such figure above one would be unsustainable.

Philip Nolan last week said Ireland has to maintain the low rate of infection whilst simultaneously loosening lockdown restrictions

Last week, however, Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that there is no further need to drive Ireland’s reproductive coefficient any lower, as it had now reached sustainable levels, with the true challenge now being to maintain the low rate of infection whilst simultaneously loosening Ireland’s lockdown restrictions, first put in place at end March.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing

It was likewise confirmed on Friday that Ireland has already passed its peak in terms of deaths, with that point occurring some 12 days ago, with the daily death toll rather being indicative of those fatalities notified to the public health team as at that date, as opposed to when they precisely occurred.

Meanwhile, further incidences of coronavirus have been reported in nursing homes and residential institutions, two of the cohorts hardest hit by the disease, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The figures, correct as at midnight last Wednesday, detail an additional six clusters of the virus in nursing homes, and a further three in residential care homes, representing the highest total seen in those sectors in a week. That would suggest that the idea of the illness plateauing in nursing homes is as yet premature.

Separately, six further clusters - a cluster representing two or more cases in the same place - were noted in hospitals, the first movement in such facilities for three days.

There are now 167 cases of confirmed or suspected Covid-19 in the nation’s 29 acute hospitals, with 106 ventilators in use, significantly lower than the country’s capacity.

According to the HSE’s daily operations update as at Saturday evening, there are 132 vacant critical care beds across the nation, with more than 2,000 beds available for general care.

