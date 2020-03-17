Covid-19 cases confirmed in UCC and Cork national school

Two cases of the coronavius have been confirmed in Cork - one in UCC and one in a small primary school.

University College Cork (UCC) has confirmed a case of coronavirus has been identified in a person who visited its Western Gateway Building in recent days.

Students were informed via email that a case was identified in an individual who visited the computer science building on the Western Road.

Contact tracing is underway, the university confirmed in a statement.

"Any one deemed to have had close contact with the individual is being contacted directly by HSE Public Health," the statement said.

"The HSE has expressly advised that anyone who needs to be contacted by the HSE Public Health will be contacted directly, and you do not need to make contact with that department.

"HSE Public Health will have appropriate public health advice for those in close contact with the confirmed case.

"We understand that our students and staff will have concerns and further information is available from the HSE website."

UCC, along with all other universities, colleges and third level institutions, shut its doors last week following a government directive.

This week, UCC President Patrick O'Shea was among the signatories of a letter sent to all third level students in the country imploring them to maintain social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus.

In its statement, the university added that it "is a time of challenge and uncertainty, and we will work together to protect the safety of our community".

"Stay in touch, stay apart and stay at home," they added.

Separately, a small primary school on the north side of Cork city has confirmed it has been notified of a positive case of Covid-19 within its school community.

The 80-student St Luke's National School has reached out to all members of the school community to ask them to self-isolate and to monitor their symptoms.

A statement signed by Stephen Spillane, chairman of the school's board of management, confirmed the case.

"All members of the school community are asked to do the following: self Isolate and refrain from visiting the elderly and those with underlying conditions, contact your own GP to arrange for testing, monitor symptoms and follow all advice from the HSE and other agencies," Mr Spillane said.

Local councillor Oliver Moran said it "is a difficult time for parents and children".

"I know myself as the father of a young son how hard it is especially on children to be kept in-doors and away from grandparents and friends.

"What's impressive is the strength of community. The support that there is on social media between neighbours for ideas for things to do.

"As well as the official guidance from the HSE and city council – which is paramount – that community support is really important to help people get through," he said.

"It's a very small school, so in practice everyone has been in contact with everyone else.

"What's important is to follow HSE advice, which is the same regardless of whether it is a student, staff member, or anyone else."

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

[reamore]988427[/readmore]