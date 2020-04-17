News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Covid-19: All newly graduated medical students to be offered internships for first time ever

By Press Association
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 03:33 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that for the first time, every graduate of medicine this year will be offered an internship within the health system as part of the effort to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Varadkar made the pledge as he addressed the University College Cork (UCC) medicine graduates of 2020.

The students’ exams and graduation were brought forward to get more doctors into the field amid the pandemic.

A total of 197 graduates were conferred today’s ceremony – the first in UCC’s 175-year history to be conducted entirely online.

“I know we’re living in very strange times as a pandemic affects the world,” Mr Varadkar said in a pre-recorded message.

“You’re graduating early, and you’re doing so without being able to celebrate with your friends and your families as I know you’d like to.

“But there will be a time for that in the months ahead, when we develop new treatments, a new vaccine, a much better and more effective testing and contact tracing regime.

In the meantime, we need you to graduate early, and to start work as interns already, because there’s so much work to be done.

“I know you will be starting in posts in the middle of May, in hospitals, and also some of you in community settings, and for the first time ever, we are providing for over 1,000 internships for medical graduates in Ireland.

“That pretty much means that everyone graduating this year will be offered an internship,” he added.

UCC president Patrick O’Shea paid tribute to those graduating in unprecedented circumstances.

He said: “We understand that this ceremony will not fully replace being on our beautiful UCC campus in person.

“Still, we hope it will go some way towards expressing our gratitude to you, as we celebrate your significant achievements on the occasion of your graduation from University College Cork.

“Your resilience and adaptability in responding to Covid-19 is genuinely remarkable and has no doubt prepared you for the challenges and rewards of the career path you have chosen.

Professor Helen Whelton, head of the College of Medicine and Health, UCC, and chief academic officer to the HSE, said: “Worldwide, the leadership, commitment, resilience and excellence of your profession in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic has been acknowledged and lauded.

“Today marks a most special commencement ceremony for you all.

“My colleagues and I, as university and professional representatives, are truly honoured to be with you virtually to celebrate your graduation from student to medical doctor.

“It is a true testament to your character and resolve to have excelled during these unprecedented times. The entire university is proud of you and supports you.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

