Covid-19: 9 new cases confirmed as Ireland begins Phase 2 lockdown exit

4 people have died from Covid-19 the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed today.

This announcement brings the total amount of confirmed deaths as a result of Covid-19 to 1683.

The HPSC also revealed 9 new cases today.

As a result, there are now a total of 25,207 coronavirus cases in Ireland.

Three previous confirmed cases of Covid-19 were denotified today by the HPSC.

A further breakdown of data related to cases in Ireland reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,322 cases (13%) have been hospitalised.

of those hospitalised, 411 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,073 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,158 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,423 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Speaking about the new confirmed cases and the continued easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead said that continued public vigilance is necessary.

She said: "A growing majority (62%) of adults feel that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. This is not a guarantee and especially so if public health behaviours are not adopted by all of us.

Decision making on an individual level, particularly around socializing and crowd participation, is required of all of us in this new phase of restrictions.

A poll conducted by the Department of Health revealed that 62% of adults believe that the worst of the pandemic is now over.

1,800 were polled as part of the survey. The data collected also showed that fewer adults were staying at home compared to April and that the growing use of hand sanitizer was sustained.

The latest confirmed deaths and new cases were announced as Ireland moved into a revised Phase 2 exit from the Covid-19 lockdown.

The reopening of the Irish economy will be completed in four phases, not five as originally planned.

Liz Canavan, the Assistant Secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach announced the decision at a press briefing earlier today.

She said: "We hope to complete the roadmap in four phases," she said, adding the caveat that this is the case "if all goes well".

Phase 3 will commence on June 29 and will see some areas of the hospitality sector to open up and Phase 4 is due to start on July 20.

Meanwhile, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said that a likely relaxation of the two-metre social distancing rule will be introduced for businesses that would struggle to reopen with the Covid-19 regulation.

She said: “As part of their work, they are looking at the implementation of the two-metre rule across the hospitality sector.

"Provided that figures go in the right direction and the transmission rate remains low, it might be that in certain spaces it won't be necessary to strictly apply the two-metre rule. This is all under review and we will await the outcome of those discussions.”

Earlier, an open letter to the government signed by more than 1,000 Irish scientists called on the Government to take resolute actions to completely suppress the virus, by suppressing the number of new cases to zero as soon as possible and keep them there.

The group of scientists says it believes the “timely response” to Covid-19, while effective, has come at a huge cost to our island.

“Enormous sums of money have been spent; many people have lost jobs; many businesses wonder will they be able to open again.”

Now we have reached a “watershed moment”, it adds.

“The path we choose will determine our future for years to come,” the letter states.