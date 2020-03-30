Covid-19: 8 more die, 295 new cases confirmed, but HSE 'sees encouraging signs'

Another eight deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan.

They were three men and five women. Six of the new cases are in the east, one in the south and one in the west of the country.

Six of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

The median age of the additional cases is 86, and it brings Ireland's total deaths to 54.

There have been 295 new confirmed cases as of 1pm today.

There are now 2,910 positive cases with 111 clusters, with a median age of 47.

Healthcare workers make up 23% of positive cases now and 84 people are in ICU.

Dr Holohan said: “We are beginning to see encouraging signs in our efforts to flatten the curve.

"However, we cannot become complacent as we are still seeing new cases and more ICU admissions every day.

“Our strategy remains the implementation of public health restrictions to interrupt the spread of the virus and prevent people from arriving to ICU in first place.”

Before, each day we were seeing 33% cases more, over the last five days that's down to 15%, a huge decrease.

He added that it will take seven to 14 days for public health measures to take full effect.

"It's not possible to make predictions at this time, we don't know yet what full effect will be, we need 10 days to understand how they suppress disease, and there's no room for complacency," Dr Nolan added.

Today’s data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of midnight, Saturday 28th March (2,475 cases), reveals: 50% are male and 49% are female, with 111 clusters involving 428 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 47 years

645 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 84 cases have been admitted to ICU

578 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,393 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 217 cases (9%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 50%, close contact accounts for 27%, travel abroad accounts for 23%

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), said: “We know what an unmitigated epidemic looks like, we are not on that track.

“The model reveals that before restrictions were in place, daily growth rate of confirmed cases was at 33%. This has fallen in recent days to around 15%. But it is still growing and needs to fall further.

“It takes time to see the impact of our efforts in the numbers. It will be another 7-10 days before we have a reliable picture of how effective our collective efforts have been.”