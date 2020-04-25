Covid-19: 52 more deaths as health chiefs express concern about complacency

Additional reporting by Press Association

Fifty-two more deaths related to Covid-19 have been announced.

The latest figures mean the total number of deaths related to the virus has risen to 1,063.

Figures announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team revealed a further 377 confirmed new cases of the virus.

That brings the total number of cases to 18,561.

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,536 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 344 cases have been admitted to ICU

4,847 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,010 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,103 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 48%, close contact accounts for 48%, travel abroad accounts for 4%

This afternoon, Health Minister Simon Harris noted that there were 118 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units in Ireland on Saturday, compared to 160 earlier this month.

He told RTE there were still too many people in ICUs and too many people seriously sick.

Meanwhile, health chiefs have expressed concern over complacency about restrictions designed to curb the spread of the infection.

Health Minister Simon Harris has been consulting with medical leaders via videolink at the Department of Health.

He said it was an important chance to engage with some leading experts in general practice, critical care and infectious diseases.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has said if the situation remained like this, he would not be able to recommend the restrictions be relaxed.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan

The Government has imposed restrictions on movement – limiting journeys to essential errands like getting food.

A two-kilometre limit for exercise has been decreed.

Gardaí have mounted checkpoints near holiday spots in a bid to encourage social distancing.

The restrictions are due to be reviewed by medical experts next week.