Covid-19: 42 people in ICU with virus across the country, latest figures show

The latest HSE figures show 171 people are in hospital with a confirmed diagnosis - a drop of 22 since yesterday. File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 07:12 PM

Forty-two people are currently being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care units, the latest figures have revealed.

This is compared to the peak number of 160 last month.

The latest HSE figures show 171 people are in hospital with a confirmed diagnosis - a drop of 22 since yesterday.

In total, 3,279 people have been hospitalised with the virus - 13% of all confirmed cases, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Of those hospitalised, 408 cases in total have been admitted to ICU.

Earlier this evening, nine more deaths connected to the virus were confirmed, bringing the total to 1,651.

TOPIC: Coronavirus

