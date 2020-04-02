Covid-19: 3D printing company to make face shields for nursing home staff

A 3D printing company has secured thousands of euro in donations in order to make face shields for staff in nursing homes.

Jacqui O'Connor from Med Scan 3 D, who usually make models of body parts, have six 3D printers on the go.

She said: "We can print in and around 20 or 30 in a 24hr period."

"My husband James actually runs the other side of the company and he has been going in every evening at 9 o'clock to switch over the plates and put a new print on," she said.

"So when we come in the morning there is another set that we can take off so we try to get out as many as possible in a 24hr period," she said.

A large number of nursing homes across the country cannot access the personal protective equipment they need during the health crisis.

Jacqui O’Connor decided then to print 3D printed face shields and set up an online funding page to raise money for the project.

Each face shield costs around €15 to make and Jacqui is hoping to produce around 400 face shields.

Almost €4,500 has been raised so far to help buy supplies for production.

Ms O’Connor said: “We normally print anatomical models but our businesses has slowed down so we said that we would make use of our free time and try and do some good."