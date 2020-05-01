Covid-19: 34 more deaths with 221 new cases

34 more people with Covid-19 have died, it has been confirmed.

There have now been a total of 1,265 deaths in Ireland

There are also 221 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The total number of cases now stands at 20,833.

New data from the HSPC has also been announced.

As of midnight, Wednesday 29 April when there were 20,510 cases, the data reveals:

58% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,768 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 367 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,840 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,170 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,215 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,154 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Earlier today, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) advised the Government on the next stages of the lockdown following its meeting on Friday morning.

The NPHET is expected to call for the current guidelines to be extended with little or no relaxation of the restrictions in place.

However, RTÉ reports that the Cabinet is to agree that those over 70 who are cocooning can leave there home from May 5, the day the current restrictions are due to end.

The broadcaster also reports that the 2km limit that is in place could be extended to 5km.

Earlier today, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has urged people to maintain social distancing guidelines and stay at home over the long weekend.

Speaking ahead of the bank holiday weekend, Dr Padraig McGarry, president of the IMO, said that healthcare workers had huge appreciation for the sacrifices the public were making.

He added: “As tough as it is to be apart from loved ones and friends for such a long period of time, we must remember that we are doing the right thing by keeping our distance from each other and following the guidelines of the Government and public health experts.

“The extraordinary sacrifices that the public have made have had a huge impact and will not be forgotten.

“However, we must continue to keep our guard up because this virus has not been beaten yet."

- with reporting from Press Association