Covid-19: 21 more deaths with 390 new cases of coronavirus

The Department of Health has announced that 21 more people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died.

They also announced that there are 390 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland, as at 1pm today.

There are now 4,994 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, while there have been 158 coronavirus related deaths.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team announced that 17 deaths are located in the east, two in the south, and two in the west of the country.

The patients included nine females and 12 males.

The NPHET said that 12 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 81.

“This past week has proven that the nation is working hard, together, by staying at home to flatten the curve,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

“If you develop symptoms of Covid-19 you need to self-isolate and phone your GP.

“I ask that everyone inform themselves on what to do in the instance they develop symptoms, as well as how to maintain their health and wellbeing. Support and guidance is available on gov.ie/health and HSE.”

The Health Department has also announced new data from HPSC.

The data, as of Friday April 3 (when there were 4,443 cases), reveals:

47% are male and 53% are female, with 236 clusters involving 903 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,203 cases (27%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 165 cases have been admitted to ICU

1,163 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,490 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 343 cases (8%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 13%

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

