Covid-19: 18 more people die from virus as 219 new cases confirmed

A further 18 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has said this evening.

This brings the death toll in Ireland to 1,446.

The HPSC has confirmed 219 new cases of the virus bringing the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 to 22,760.

Data as of midnight on Thursday shows healthcare workers make up 6,669 of cases.

Of the confirmed cases, 2,954 (13%) have been hospitalised with 381 of these admitted to ICU.

The majority of cases are female (57%) and the average age of confirmed cases is 49.

Dublin accounts for almost half of cases with 10,948 people testing positive in the county.

Kildare has the second highest number of cases with 1,317 followed closely by Cork which has 1,205 confirmed cases.

Where transmission status is known community transmission is by far the most common accounting for 61% of cases.

Close contact is involved in 35% of cases while travel abroad accounts for 3%.

In the North, another four Covid-19 deaths have been reported today.

It brings total fatalities in the region to 430, according to the department of health.

A further 56 positive cases have also been diagnosed bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,078.