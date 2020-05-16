Covid-19: 15 deaths as confirmed cases fall below 100 for first time since mid-March

15 more people have died from Covid-19, officials have announced.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,533.

The Department of Health have also announced there has been 92 new cases of coronavirus.

There is now a total of 24,048 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from the HPSC - as of midnight on Thursday, when there was 23,879 cases - shows:

57% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,092 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,530 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,657 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,357 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,346 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, commented: “Today is the first time we have seen the number of confirmed cases fall below 100 since mid-March."

On March 18, there were 74 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The following day cases jumped to 191.

“While the past nine weeks have been particularly difficult for those cocooning, and for parents with young children, today’s numbers give reassurance that we have all learned and adopted new behaviours of handwashing, respiratory etiquette and social distance that will serve us well as we work together to re-open retail, business and society.”