Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19: 13 further deaths and 76 additional confirmed cases

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 05:10 PM

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 1,604 after a further 13 deaths were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 76 new confirmed cases bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 24,582.

Dublin continues to report the highest number of cases with 11,830 confirmed followed by Cork with 1,420 cases and Kildare which has reported 1,387.

Of the confirmed Covid-19 cases, 3,211 have been hospitalised and 393 of these have been admitted to ICU.

Healthcare workers are associated with 7,813 cases.

Where transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 60% of cases while close contact accounts for 38% and travel abroad for 2%.

This afternoon, one additional death was reported in the North bringing the death toll in the region to 505.

The NI Department of Health also reported a further 41 confirmed Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of positive cases in Northern Ireland to 4,545.

