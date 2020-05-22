Covid-19: 11 deaths with 115 new cases in Ireland

There have been 11 Covid-19 related deaths reported today.

Officials announced that it brings the total number of deaths from the disease to 1,592.

It was also announced that there have been 115 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 24,506.

Meanwhile, the CSO revealed today that those aged over 65 make up 90% of Covid-19 related deaths.

The CSO published a detailed breakdown of Covid-19 deaths and cases in Ireland on Friday.

It found almost 92% of Covid-19 deaths were among the over 65s up to May 15.

This older age group also accounted for more than 26% of all confirmed cases of the virus.

- additional reporting from Press Association