Coveney promises to do everything he can to help farmers in face of Brexit

Simon Coveney at the National Ploughing Championships. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 03:55 PM

The Tánaiste has promised to do everything he can to help farmers in the face of Brexit.

However, at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow, Simon Coveney warned that no amount of preparation can avoid the disruption that Brexit will cause.

Mr Coveney said: "I'm here to reassure farmers that we are doing everything we can, first of all to get a deal, because that is a strong preference of the Irish government for all sorts of reasons.

"But secondly, to reassure them that if a no-deal is triggered by a British Prime Minister and a British Parliament, well, then we are putting a budget together in the next three weeks, that can set aside significant financial resources to support vulnerable sectors through what will be very disruptive periods."

But Mr Coveney added that it is important for the Government to be honest about the impact of Brexit.

"No matter how well you prepare for no-deal there will be significant disruption, particularly for sensitive sectors like farming, agri-food, tourism, fishing and we will need to work out with those sectors how best we can support them through that.

"As someone who's obviously a former Minister for Agriculture, the concerns and frustrations of farmers are very much foremost in my mind, not just this week during the ploughing championships, but generally, when it comes to Brexit discussions," said Mr Coveney.

