Coveney: Programme for government a 'real signal of hope' for Ireland

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has described the programme for government as a new template for government which provides a “real signal of hope” for the country.

This was the right thing for the country, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“This is a real signal of hope for the country,” it was a path that can provide certainty, he said, adding this new template for government was from three parties that want to work together.

Lessons had been learned from the Covid-19 pandemic and that was that the State can respond to big challenges. The programme for government was a ‘doubling down’ on the commitment to Sláintecare and a universal healthcare system.

What was needed now was for a Minister for Health to negotiate with the Minister for Finance to solve the problems facing the health system, he said.

Mr Coveney also said it would take time to deliver on climate change, which could not happen overnight, but the agriculture sector did not need to worry as the government was going to support farmers.

Targets for social housing would also be delivered as would affordable housing.

On Newstalk Breakfast the Tánaiste said that the coming together of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil was like two neighbouring parishes who had been defined by intense rivalry, now coming together to form a new team “for the better good.”

Simon Coveney with Leo Varadkar. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Ireland was in a vulnerable place following an extraordinary health emergency and extraordinary challenges to the economy. All over Europe political parties were being asked to work together.

Mr Coveney urged the members of all three political parties to read the programme for government document as it contained “a huge amount” about which to be positive.

Also on Morning Ireland Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers said he was confident his party would get strong support for the programme for government document as it contained “core Fianna Fáil values and principles”.

The document “got a really strong endorsement” from the parliamentary party on Monday.

Mr Chamber said he respected that “certain people will have a view” but as a negotiator during the programme for government talks, he had engaged with many party members and councillors and he was confident there would be strong support for the programme.

Fianna Fáil wants to bring about change and another general election would lead to a deeper crisis. The programme for government focused on stimulus and renewable change, recovery and jobs, he said.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern told Newstalk Breakfast that it had been “an inevitable path” that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would come together “particularly since confidence and supply.”