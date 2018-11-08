Home»Breaking News»ireland

Coveney on Traveller accommodation: 'Budget allocations haven't been spent by local authorities'

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 03:24 PM

The Tánaiste says local councils didn't spend a large amount of the money given to build Traveller accommodation in the last 10 years.

It's after Labour leader Brendan Howlin called on the Government to do more to offer education to the travelling community.

Simon Coveney says there has been huge issues in providing services for Travellers in Ireland and that they've run into roadblocks with investment before.

"It's no secret that the delivery of Traveller accommodation in many local authorities has been challenging, to put it mildly, to the extent that budget allocations have simply not been spent," he said.

"Over the past ten years, between 2008 and 2017, the Department of Housing has recouped in excess of €105m to local authorities from a capital budget of €156m."

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Mediation underway to resolve controversial Traveller 'horse accommodation' issue in Tipperary

'We have nowhere to go' - Time ticking for family handed eviction notice from caravan

Land left to Travelling community by bachelor farmer to be developed into community farm

Site survey of Traveller facilities in Galway finds human rights violations

More in this Section

Rape crisis centre head unsurprised rape jury asked to consider underwear worn by complainant

Carlow credit union chief seeks injunction preventing dismissal

Supreme Court rejects quarry owner's appeal over €453k award to man whose foot was crushed

Junior doctor in maternity ward is suspended from practise


Breaking Stories

3 ways to turn your home technicolour

A place of pilgrimage: Local devotion to St Gobnait the subject of Alys Tomlinson's prize winning work

Mumfords stay ahead of the posse

A question of taste: Oonagh Kearney

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »