Coveney: Kevin Lunney attack like paramilitary-style punishment beating

The savage abduction of and attack on Quinn Holdings executive Kevin Lunney has been likened to a paramilitary-style punishment beating in the Dáil.

Mr Lunney's attack dominated Leaders' Questions on Thursday and was roundly condemned by political leaders from across the floor of the chamber.

Fianna Fáil's deputy leader, Dara Calleary, called on Tánaiste Simon Coveney to provide clarity as to what the Government has done in the past 48-hours since word of the attack emerged.

He said this sort of attack on an innocent family man “has no place on this island”.

Mr Calleary spoke of the anger and frustration that more was not done to protect Mr Lunney and his family, given warning signs were there in recent months.

Mr Calleary spelled out the nature of the brutal attack and said Mr Lunney suffered “life changing” injuries.

In response, Mr Coveney said his support and sympathy to Mr Lunney and his family.

He said it was a “shocking incident” which he likened to the sort of paramilitary-style punishment beatings which were prevalent 20 years ago.

The Tánaiste said it was an "act of cowards" who have no regard for the rule of law.

Mr Coveney said a completely innocent person coming home from work had been brutally pulled from his car by a gang of masked men and beaten and then left in the ditch.

Mr Coveney said no stone would be left unturned in the investigation and he appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

He said the Gardai and the PSNI are treating this incident as a “top priority” but also called on people in the community to come forward and provide information as “they know who these people are”.

During his remarks, Mr Calleary, described the attack on Mr Lunney had “stopped people in their tracks”.

The Mayo TD said there had been a pattern of attacks building over a number of years which resulte in this incident.

Mr Calleary said there had been a “complacency” about pursuing those responsible.