Coveney: Ireland won't compromise 'fragile' peace process

Ireland will not compromise on the peace process even though Britain has "wiped the slate clean" on its Brexit commitments, according to Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

The critical remarks were made as the Brexit crisis escalated following the British government's decision to shut down the House of Commons ahead of the October 31 deadline. The five-week suspension will limit the ability of some MPs to stop Britain crashing out of the EU at the end of October without a deal.

Mr Coveney is visiting EU capitals to campaign for the Brexit backstop and reiterate Ireland's concerns.

Speaking in Paris today, he hit out at Boris Johnson and the British government's attempts to scrap the existing exit deal agreed by his predecessor, Theresa May, with the EU.

Ireland and Britain had a "shared responsibility" to protect the North's peace process, the all-island Irish economy and commitments made in the Withdrawal Agreement, reporters were told. Mr Coveney again dismissed alternative plans to replace the backstop.

“Unfortunately, what we are hearing again today from the British minister for Brexit is that Britain no longer seems to be committed to that approach, which we know solves the problem at hand and instead wants everybody to move forward and agree on the basis of a promise that we will try to deal with the complexities of these issues at some point in the future.

“We can't give up on something we know works on the back of a promise without any idea of how it is going to work," he added.

The government had spent many months trying to get a deal to protect the peace process and to prevent a new border, he said, adding: “Now we have a British government which seems to be simply wiping the slate clean on the Irish issue in terms of the commitments they have made. We can never sign an agreement with that approach.”

We are not going to compromise on a peace process that is fragile right now on the island of Ireland.

Reacting to events in London, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said the government remained focused on the budget here in the event of a no-deal.

There was a "responsibility" on the government to fund public services, to “support the vulnerable” and to invest in the Irish economy's future, he said.

But he also conceded that the latest move by Boris Johnson to curtail parliament's role there brought more uncertainty to any possible orderly Brexit.

“Even before this morning, the prospects of a No-Deal Brexit have been growing. The events of today inject even more uncertainty to what could happen in the run-up to October 31," he told RTÉ