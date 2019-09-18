Coveney: I'm here to reassure farmers that we are doing everything we can

No amount of preparation will avoid disruption to the agriculture sector if there is a crash out Brexit, the Tánaiste has warned.

However, speaking at the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co Carlow, Simon Coveney has promised to everything he can to help farmers in the face of Brexit.

Citing the ongoing crisis in the beef sector, Mr Coveney said a no-deal Brexit will put even more pressure on a sector that is already in turmoil.

"I'm here to reassure farmers that we are doing everything we can, first of all to get a deal because that is a strong preference of the Irish government for all sorts of reasons," Mr Coveney said.

"But secondly, to reassure them that if a no deal is triggered by a British Prime Minister and a British Parliament, well then we are putting a budget together in the next three weeks, that can set aside significant financial resources to support vulnerable sectors through what will be a very disruptive period."

Mr Coveney added that it is important for the Government to be honest about the impact of Brexit.

"No matter how well you prepare for no-deal there will be significant disruption, particularly for sensitive sectors like farming, agri-food, tourism, fishing and we will need to work out with those sectors how best we can support them through that.

And you know, as someone who's obviously a former Minister for Agriculture, the concerns and frustrations of farmers are very much foremost in my mind, not just this week during the ploughing championships, but generally, when it comes to Brexit discussions.

Mr Coveney said the details of the checks that will be required between Ireland and Northern Ireland in the case of a no-deal have yet to be fully worked out.

"We know that we are going to have to try and do two things at the same time in a no-deal scenario: protect the peace process, protect an all-island economy as best we can, but also ensure that Ireland doesn't get dragged out of the EU's single market."

Mr Coveney said Irish consumers "wouldn't thank us" if this country is pushed out of the single market and Irish businesses "couldn't live with that situation".

He added: "We do know that if there's a no-deal then products coming from Northern Ireland coming South may be subject to tariffs, may be subject to some form of checking system.

"But we haven't agreed the detail of how that will work or where it will take place with the European Commission yet but we have ongoing discussions with them.

"The reason why it's so complicated is that we are also trying to protect relationships North-South, and recognising the politics of border infrastructure, which is something this that people won't accept," he said of border checks.

This story was updated at 6.45pm.