Coveney hopeful text of Brexit withdrawal treaty will be finalised by end of month

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney says he's hopeful the text of the Brexit withdrawal treaty will be finalised by the end of October.

It is understood that intensive negotiations are now underway between both sides in an attempt to get the backstop nailed down.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs insists that the Republic of Ireland does not want to see any unnecessary checks with the UK after Brexit.

He said that negotiations are difficult but that a deal can be done.

"We need the two negotiating teams hammering out a deal that is politically sailable in Britain and is politically acceptable across the EU."

That's going to be difficult, I expect that it will be a bumpy ride but I believe that it can be done and will be done because the consequences of not doing a deal is really very negative for everybody.

- Digital Desk