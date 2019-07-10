News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Coveney and officials warn of border checkpoints

Coveney and officials warn of border checkpoints
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 06:45 AM

The Government and officials have for the first time warned about the prospect of checks on goods crossing the Northern Irish border and the end of frictionless trade in the event of a disorderly Brexit.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said “some action somewhere in the economy” would be needednecessary to protect the EU’s single market, and ensure Ireland is “not forced out” of the bloc’s trading area.

And

With just 16 weeks to the Brexit deal deadline, the Government admitted it was in talks with Brussels on how to ensure goods leaving Ireland were “guaranteed”.

A report for Cabinet yesterday outlined the reality of no deal, stating: “The impact of tariffs, and of the customs and SPS requirements and associated checks necessary to preserve Ireland’s full participation in the island economy and would involve additional costs for, and the disruption to, businesses throughout the island, particularly those in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Coveney declined to give specifics about checkpoints or zones with a no-deal, but did insist there would be no such points at or near the border that could pose a “security risk”.

In January, EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned of there would be checks on foods and goods transiting through Ireland if he UK crashes out of the EU. Mr Coveney said the EU and Ireland were trying to find a “solution”, “suboptimal to the Withdrawal Agreement”, that prevented fresh border infrastructure and protected the single market.

However, pressed by reporters about the no-deal plans, Mr Coveney later said: “We have done a lot of work on customs and tariffs, and how they would be collected. The really difficult area is around SPS checks for agri-food products and the reality is that a lot of the goods that cross the border, moving North and South in terms of the all-island economy, are linked to agriculture.”

READ MORE

€1bn plan for Cork draws near

More on this topic

LMC Group creating 200 jobs in TipperaryLMC Group creating 200 jobs in Tipperary

Twenty-three people rescued from sinking vessel off coast of WalesTwenty-three people rescued from sinking vessel off coast of Wales

Cost of on-street parking in Dublin set for increaseCost of on-street parking in Dublin set for increase

65 people to lose jobs with Coca-Cola in Drogheda65 people to lose jobs with Coca-Cola in Drogheda

CoveneyBrexit

More in this Section

NI campaigners toast landmark milestone in bid to secure same-sex marriageNI campaigners toast landmark milestone in bid to secure same-sex marriage

Bill passes to allow council of judges to set fixed sentencing guidelines and court awardsBill passes to allow council of judges to set fixed sentencing guidelines and court awards

Gardaí ask for help to find missing Sligo teenager thought to have gone to DublinGardaí ask for help to find missing Sligo teenager thought to have gone to Dublin

Gardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclubGardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclub


Lifestyle

Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist, HSE National Quality ImprovementWorking Life: Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist

I have been on antidepressants since I was 20. They have definitely helped with my mental health for the past eight years, but there is a downside: I have zero libido. Until now, this hasn’t been a problem, but I’ve met a man I want to have a fulfilling relationship with — and that includes sex. How do I get my desire back?I’ve lost my libido due to antidepressants

Don’t stress about baggage charges for your week in the sun this summer. Pare back your holiday wardrobe to the bare essentials and fill that carry on with a few versatile but stylish, wear-anywhere-wonders that you know you’ll reach for day after day. This is your ten-point, ten-kilo packing plan for perfect holiday style! Carolyn Moore reports.Packing perfect summer style it into a 10kg carry-on

Luxury fashion retailer Brown Thomas showcased its autumn/winter 19 collections at the Examination Hall in Trinity College, Dublin, flanked by ornamental pilasters and imposing whole-length portraits of Queen Elizabeth and eminent alumni. The message of the 90-look show was clear – gutsy glamour is top of the new season curriculum.Gutsy glamour on show as Brown Thomas airs its autumn/winter 19 collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »