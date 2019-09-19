News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Coveneny defends decision to send naval vessel to New York for UN summit

Coveneny defends decision to send naval vessel to New York for UN summit
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 05:44 PM

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has defended the sending of a naval vessel to New York next week as part of Ireland's bid to land a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Mr Coveney stood over the decision to deploy the vessel amid Dáil criticism that the ship will be used to “wine and dine” UN officials.

The Tánaiste confirmed the deployment to Fianna Fáil's Defence spokesman Jack Chambers who raised questions in the Dáil on whether it had "serious business" in the US.

Mr Coveney said that in addition to its duties in New York, a naval service vessel will also be visiting other cities on the east coast with large Irish populations.

“They essentially will be playing an ambassadorial role in terms of not just the Security Council campaign – that’s only one element of what they’re doing – they’re also reaching out to the Irish diaspora in big Irish cities on the east coast. This is not new,” he said.

The government has to date spent €650,000 on the bid to win out over Norway and Canada and take a Security Council seat from 2021 to 2022.

Mr Chambers queried the purpose of sending a naval service vessel to New York.

He raised concerns about recent reports of naval ships being left in dock and unable to meet service level agreements for its duties around Ireland.

He also raised the recruitment and retention crisis in the Defence Forces and the "considerable costs" already incurred on the bid for the UN role.

"Can you tell me what the purpose of that trip is? Is it to wine and dine UN officials or is there serious business going on there?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar has written to all Fine Gael TDs senators and MEPs telling them to prepare for four by-elections in November.

Mr Varadkar warned that only one of the seats is a potential gain for Fine Gael. The Taoiseach conceded that it is “very rare” for parties in government to win by-elections. However, he maintained they had good candidates.

READ MORE

Commissioner examining allegations of 'racial profiling' by gardaí conducting border passport checks

More on this topic

US delegates walk out of Ahmadinejad UN summit speechUS delegates walk out of Ahmadinejad UN summit speech

New push to reform UN Security CouncilNew push to reform UN Security Council

Mugabe blames the West for Third World decline

Annan urges the world to restore UN credibility


TOPIC: UN summit

More in this Section

Concern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in DublinConcern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in Dublin

More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin 

Ireland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain futureIreland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain future

Emergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study findsEmergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study finds


Lifestyle

The American heritage brand has put together a collection inspired by the most stylish Friends character.This is why Rachel Green’s style is the epitome of Ralph Lauren – as a new collection is announced

When starting out as a comedian, Cork man Andrew Ryan decided to go to straight to London, sidestepping the usual starting ground of Irish clubs and pubs.Cork comedian Andrew Ryan is 'a cross between Ardal O’Hanlon and Ed Byrne'

Rachel Marie Walsh knows the best eyeliners to try this season.Beauty is in the eye of the beholder: Essential eyeliners for a killer look

Paul McLauchlan has the lowdown from London Fashion Week. Here’s all you need to know about next season.London Fashion Week: How you’ll dress for the next decade

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »