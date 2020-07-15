Cousin of fatal stab victim ordered to pay €2k to killer's mother after criminal damage at killer's home

A cousin of a west Clare man stabbed to death three years ago has been ordered pay €2,000 compensation to the mother of his cousin’s killer.

Robbie Walsh (aged 24) of Island View, Kilrush, stabbed the 25-year-old father of one Karl Haugh to death in the early hours of August 6, 2017, at the Marian Estate, Kilkee.

Mr Walsh is currently serving a seven-year jail term for Mr Haugh’s manslaughter.

At the Central Criminal Court in February 2019, Mr Walsh was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Haugh by a jury.

Hours after the fatal stabbing, cousin and very close friend to Mr Haugh, Thomas de Loughrey (aged 26) and two other men went to Mr Walsh’s home at Island View in Kilrush.

The three drove into the driveway, got out and broke all the front windows of the front of the house by throwing flower pots.

They then called for Mr Walsh to come out before Mr Walsh’s mother, Julie Counihan phoned the Gardai and the men fled.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Brian O’Callaghan stated that Mr de Loughrey of Ballinagun West, Cree in west Clare and the other two had taken the law into their own hands by going to the property.

Judge O’Callaghan told Mr de Loughrey: “You decided that you were going to take the law into your own hands and in some perverted and warped view that you were going to be doing good by your cousin who tragically didn’t survive his attack.”

Mr de Loughrey pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage at the home of Julie Counihan at Island View, Kilrush on August 6, 2017.

Det. Garda Donal Corkery said that Mr de Loughrey was the least culpable of the three and was seen throwing a flower-pot at a window of the home.

Det. Corkery stated that tensions were running very high at the time after the fatal stabbing.

Det. Corkery said: “Tensions would have been fairly high understandably but since then there appears to be no difficulty between any of the parties involved and the occupants of that home at Island View.”

Judge O’Callaghan imposed a two-year suspended jail term on Mr de Loughrey and also ordered Mr de Loughrey to pay €2,000 compensation to Ms Counihan.

Mr de Loughrey’s two co-accused were previously handed down suspended two-year prison terms and ordered to pay €5,000 in compensation to be split between the owner of the property, Clare County Council and Ms Counihan.

Judge O’Callaghan stated that Mr de Loughrey was not entitled to take the law into his own hands “no matter how tragic the background and no matter how raw the circumstances may have been”.

Judge O’Callaghan said Mr de Loughrey was acting like a member of a gang and he “caused damage to property and put a person in fear”.