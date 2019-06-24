News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Courts Service say fine pay option explains drop in speed convictions

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, June 24, 2019 - 05:10 PM

The Courts Service has said a new initiative giving motorists a further chance to pay a fine for a road traffic offence, rather than go to court, explains a dramatic reduction in speeding convictions.

Figures provided by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, in response to a parliamentary question, revealed an almost 40% reduction in speeding convictions between 2016 and 2018.

The figures were detailed in Saturday's Irish Examiner.

No information was provided in the reply, or from subsequent queries to the Department of Justice or the Gardaí, as to why the speeding convictions fell.

A Courts Service spokesman said the coverage did not take account of a “successful new initiative”, introduced in October 2017, providing people detected as having committed a road traffic offence a third chance to pay a fixed charge (fine), rather than go to court.

He said: “The 3rd payment option is served with the summons to attend Court and recipients avoid the need to attend court if they sign a declaration, accept their penalty points and pay a fixed charge.”

"Courts Service data shows that 17,821 have availed of the facility, up to 4 April 2019. Speeding offences are a subset of this figure. This success is the main reason for the reduction in speeding convictions.”

READ MORE

Company ordered to pay former worker €6,000 after 'hormones in her head' comment

More on this topic

RSA urges people to stop 'rubbernecking' at crash scenes

Number of learner drivers who have never sat test 'shocking', says CEO of RSA

Motorcyclists urged to 'bike safe' over bank holiday weekend

RSA urging drivers to slow down amid bank holiday traffic

SpedFinesCoutsTOPIC: RSA

More in this Section

Security alerts underway in Fermanagh and Antrim

41 arrested after second day of Donegal International Rally

What do you want to grow your bank for? Patrick Honohan says banks have not learned lessons

Two due at special court sitting after Cork's biggest drugs haul this year


Lifestyle

Sex advice: Help! I can't find her G-spot

Live at the Marquee: Silver-tongued troubadour Kris Kristofferson stands the test of time

The Big Five: Taking on the Reeks District in Kerry

Online Lives: Makeup artist and blogger Aisling Regan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »