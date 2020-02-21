News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Courts Service gets orders for information to identify people who posted about elderly woman online

Courts Service gets orders for information to identify people who posted about elderly woman online
File photo of Google's headquarters in Dublin.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 05:33 PM

The Courts Service has obtained interim High Court orders against Google Ireland and Facebook Ireland aimed at discovering the identity of those responsible for certain social media postings, including video recordings of court hearings concerning an elderly woman who is a ward of court.

High Court president Mr Justice Peter Kelly noted today the defendants had said they could not consent to the orders but neither had they objected.

He was satisfied to make orders requiring the defendants to give the Courts Service, within 14 days, any subscriber information in their possession or control which might assist in identifying the posters with a view to considering possible action against them.

He was satisfied the conditions for those orders were triggered because the defendants had unwittingly become involved in the placing on sites of material which it was not lawful to have placed there. He was not criticising them about that and noted they operate under a regime governed by European regulations on hosting.

He continued to early March, with liberty to apply other interim orders, made earlier this week, which required the defendants to remove the material at issue. Both defendants have complied with those orders and the material has been removed but there are concerns other material may be posted, he noted.

He was told today by Rossa Fanning SC, for Facebook Ireland and Michael Howard SC, for Google Ireland, there are ongoing discussions with the Courts Service, represented by Donogh Hardiman BL, aimed at agreeing a voluntary protocol to address any future need for removal of material which is unlawful or in breach of court orders.

Mr Howard asked that the matter be put back to facilitate agreeing that protocol but the judge said he would make the orders in the interim to ensure protection of the rights, including to privacy, of the elderly woman.

READ MORE

Ex-TD Ivor Callely's son given community service for lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks

He noted court orders had consistently been made in wardship proceedings concerning the woman which prevented publication of any material which would or might identify her.

The woman's son, the judge said, has made numerous applications and appeals arising from his mother, aged in her nineties with a number of health conditions, being take into wardship and placed in a hospital and a nursing home.

The son had also given an undertaking to the court in May 2017 not to publish material about his mother after it was alleged he was in contempt of court arising from the posting of material on social media, including a video of him shouting at her in the nursing home.

In its proceedings, the Courts Service has claimed the recent posts and videos breach court rules preventing any recording of court proceedings as well as orders preventing identification of the woman as a ward.

The videos objected to include one of the son addressing Mr Justice Kelly in court earlier this month in terms which lead to the judge leaving the bench after directing gardaí to remove the son for persistent interruption of the court’s work during that and earlier hearings.

The judge directed the son, who alleged, among a range of claims, there is a “constitutional crisis” in the State and that no courts have sat with appropriate jurisdiction since 1924, be detained in Dublin’s Bridewell garda station until the hearing concerning his mother had concluded.

A video of the son being “interviewed” by another man outside the Bridewell later that day was among the material objected to.

READ MORE

Councillor condemns 'big cash cow' as 19 Dublin hotels each paid more than €1m to accommodate homeless

More on this topic

Teen only learned of sexual assault on her from Facebook videoTeen only learned of sexual assault on her from Facebook video

Ex-TD Ivor Callely's son given community service for lighting firework in Copper Face JacksEx-TD Ivor Callely's son given community service for lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks

Supreme Court dismisses appeals over 'outsourcing' of international protection applicationsSupreme Court dismisses appeals over 'outsourcing' of international protection applications

Dozens to sue contractor who they claim posted photos of them from Garda Station on social mediaDozens to sue contractor who they claim posted photos of them from Garda Station on social media


GoogleFacebookcourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Teen only learned of sexual assault on her from Facebook videoTeen only learned of sexual assault on her from Facebook video

New NI Secretary of State meets Simon Coveney in BelfastNew NI Secretary of State meets Simon Coveney in Belfast

Cavan syndicate of 295 members claim over €250k EuroMillions prizeCavan syndicate of 295 members claim over €250k EuroMillions prize

Ex-TD Ivor Callely's son given community service for lighting firework in Copper Face JacksEx-TD Ivor Callely's son given community service for lighting firework in Copper Face Jacks


Lifestyle

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

Laura Harding goes on location to see where the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma was shotBehind the Scenes: Getting the inside story on the movie Emma

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »