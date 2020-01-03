News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Courts Service considering abolishing parking fines in favour of clamping cars

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 07:42 AM

Fines for illegal parking could be abolished under new proposals by the Courts Service.

It is also suggested that the non-payment of TV licences should be tackled by adding a fine onto a person's local property tax.

The Courts Service says the Fines Act is not working as intended and is keeping fine defaulters out of prison.

It is putting forward plans for an overhaul of the system, which would see fines for motoring offences and other crimes collected in the way civil debts are, by sheriffs entering homes and seizing property.

The Irish Times reports that drivers with unpaid fines for motoring offences would also be unable to re-tax or sell their vehicle until they settle their bill.

Fines for illegal parking would be abolished in favour of nationwide clamping.

The Courts Service has requested a meeting with the Department of Justice group that is reviewing the Fines Act.

A meeting is scheduled for mid-January.

Irish Water warned about failing filters in Leixlip plant in 2014


CourtFines

